Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 11 February 2025, 11:55
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The emergency power outages that were applied in the morning have already been cancelled.

Source: press service for Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator 

Quote: "Now, after the situation in the power system has stabilised, the emergency outage schedules have been cancelled. All consumers that were cut off will be supplied with power in the shortest terms."

Details: Ukrenergo asks not to switch on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 15:00 to 21:00, as the need for economical consumption remains.

Background: Ukrenergo introduced emergency power outages across the country due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.

