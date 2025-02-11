Emergency power outages implemented in Ukraine due to Russian missile attack
Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, has implemented emergency power outages across the country due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.
Source: Ukrenergo; Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine
Quote from Halushchenko: "Another attack on Ukraine's energy system is ongoing. The enemy targeted gas infrastructure at night. As of this morning, the energy sector remains under threat.
To minimise the possible aftermath for the power system, the transmission system operator is urgently implementing emergency power outages."
Details: Halushchenko said information on the aftermath of the attack will be gathered as soon as the security situation allows.
"These restrictions will be lifted after the all-clear is given and the situation in the power system stabilises," Ukrenergo emphasised.
Background: Russian forces launched cruise missiles towards Ukraine from the Black Sea on the night of 10-11 February. An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and several oblasts.
