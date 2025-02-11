640 hectares of agricultural land cleared of mines in January

Mine action operators completed the clearance of almost 640 hectares of agricultural land in January 2025. The cost of mine clearance is UAH 20.6 million (about US$494,000), which is compensated by the state.

Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Details: Also in January, under 16 previously concluded agreements, operators began clearing land of mines and unexploded munitions. The total area of these lands is more than 1,300 hectares, and the cost of demining is more than UAH 85.1 million (about US$2 million).

In January, 34 new applications were submitted by farmers to participate in the programme.

Since the start of the programme and as of 1 February, the Centre for Humanitarian Demining has signed 50 agreements with operators to carry out work on a total area of over 9,300 hectares. The cost of the works under the agreements is more than UAH 536.5 million (about US$12.9 million).

Background: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development considers demining of Ukraine's agricultural land to be an important financial issue that it is ready to support in the coming years.

