All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 11 February 2025, 14:08
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Netishyn City Council

Ukrainian MPs have voted in favour of a bill that allows Energoatom, Ukrainian state-owned nuclear energy regulator company, to buy Russian reactors from Bulgaria for the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Voice party

Details: Energoatom has permission to buy reactors from Bulgaria for the construction of power units 3 and 4 at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Advertisement:

Although the law itself does not specify the amount earmarked for the contract, experts say it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. After all, the Bulgarian parliament has given permission to negotiate the sale of equipment for at least €600 million.

It is noted that the bill was supported by 269 MPs.

In 2006, Rosatom, Russia’s state-run nuclear power company, won an international tender for the construction of two VVER-1000 power units for the Belene NPP in Bulgaria, but the project was frozen three years later. In 2012, Bulgaria completely abandoned the construction of the plant and now plans to sell the reactors to Ukraine.

The document adopted by the Ukrainian parliament has yet to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently called on MPs to support the completion of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

Background:

  • The updated draft law, which will launch the completion of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, has removed all the comments and contradictions that MPs had about the first version.
  • On 16 January, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities supported amendments to draft law No. 11392 to allow Energoatom to purchase reactors from Bulgaria for the construction of power units 3 and 4 at the Khmelnytskyi NPP. The amount is approximately €600 million.

Support UP or become our patron!

nuclear power plant
Advertisement:
Trump's tariffs will hit Ukrainian steel in March, Kyiv seeks solution
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
Three political prisoners from Crimea freed after nine years in Russian penal colony – photos
Russians launch combined attack on Poltava Oblast overnight
Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities in Poltava Oblast damaged in Russian attack
All News
nuclear power plant
Russian general charged with looting Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant: Damage exceeds US$1m
Ukraine's energy minister allegedly called EU ambassador "mid-level clerk", Energy Ministry issues denial
EU will not finance construction at Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant and calls for supervisory board to be set up for its owner company
RECENT NEWS
16:42
Hungarian deputy foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to demand explanation about alleged slander campaign
16:38
Denmark's intelligence: Russia could be ready for war with Europe in 5 years
16:37
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on the verge of blackout after Russian attack
16:22
Russians attack utility service workers with drone in Kherson Oblast's Bilozerka, 2 injured
16:10
They were killed by Russia: Ukraine creates project about its fallen cultural figures – photos
15:34
Ukraine to create testing range for AI demining technology
15:03
EXPLAINERWill the scandal over the former Polish prosecutor general’s arrest help Tusk?
14:48
German pro-Russian politician calls Ukraine's resistance cost "absurd"
14:44
Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian Smerch-2 anti-submarine rocket launcher – video
14:33
Easing martial law, reforms by 2027: what the EU expects of Ukraine on its path to membership
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: