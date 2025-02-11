Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant

Ukrainian MPs have voted in favour of a bill that allows Energoatom, Ukrainian state-owned nuclear energy regulator company, to buy Russian reactors from Bulgaria for the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Voice party

Details: Energoatom has permission to buy reactors from Bulgaria for the construction of power units 3 and 4 at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Although the law itself does not specify the amount earmarked for the contract, experts say it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. After all, the Bulgarian parliament has given permission to negotiate the sale of equipment for at least €600 million.

It is noted that the bill was supported by 269 MPs.

In 2006, Rosatom, Russia’s state-run nuclear power company, won an international tender for the construction of two VVER-1000 power units for the Belene NPP in Bulgaria, but the project was frozen three years later. In 2012, Bulgaria completely abandoned the construction of the plant and now plans to sell the reactors to Ukraine.

The document adopted by the Ukrainian parliament has yet to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently called on MPs to support the completion of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

Background:

The updated draft law, which will launch the completion of two power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, has removed all the comments and contradictions that MPs had about the first version.

On 16 January, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities supported amendments to draft law No. 11392 to allow Energoatom to purchase reactors from Bulgaria for the construction of power units 3 and 4 at the Khmelnytskyi NPP. The amount is approximately €600 million.

