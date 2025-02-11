Japan to provide Ukraine with US$58 million for infrastructure recovery
Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 13:50
The Ukrainian government has approved a draft agreement with Japan to secure a grant of JPY 8.8 billion, roughly US$58 million.
Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting
Quote: "These funds, provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will support reconstruction projects. I am grateful to our Japanese partners for their ongoing and steadfast support."
Advertisement:
Shmyhal added that Ukraine is continuously working with allies worldwide to secure additional resources for reconstruction.
Background: JICA and KAKUICHI, one of Japan’s leading warehouse and garage manufacturers, will help Ukraine implement nanobubble technology to saturate soil with oxygen.
Support UP or become our patron!