The Ukrainian government has approved a draft agreement with Japan to secure a grant of JPY 8.8 billion, roughly US$58 million.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting

Quote: "These funds, provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will support reconstruction projects. I am grateful to our Japanese partners for their ongoing and steadfast support."

Shmyhal added that Ukraine is continuously working with allies worldwide to secure additional resources for reconstruction.

Background: JICA and KAKUICHI, one of Japan’s leading warehouse and garage manufacturers, will help Ukraine implement nanobubble technology to saturate soil with oxygen.

