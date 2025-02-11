All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Japan to provide Ukraine with US$58 million for infrastructure recovery

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 11 February 2025, 13:50
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$58 million for infrastructure recovery
Photo: Facebook of Denys Shmyhal

The Ukrainian government has approved a draft agreement with Japan to secure a grant of JPY 8.8 billion, roughly US$58 million.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting 

Quote: "These funds, provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will support reconstruction projects. I am grateful to our Japanese partners for their ongoing and steadfast support." 

Advertisement:

Shmyhal added that Ukraine is continuously working with allies worldwide to secure additional resources for reconstruction.

Background: JICA and KAKUICHI, one of Japan’s leading warehouse and garage manufacturers, will help Ukraine implement nanobubble technology to saturate soil with oxygen.

Support UP or become our patron!

Japanaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Trump's tariffs will hit Ukrainian steel in March, Kyiv seeks solution
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
Three political prisoners from Crimea freed after nine years in Russian penal colony – photos
Russians launch combined attack on Poltava Oblast overnight
Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities in Poltava Oblast damaged in Russian attack
All News
Japan
Japan will help Ukraine restore damaged soils by introducing nanobubbles
Japanese business community to assist in Ukraine's recovery through new platform
Russia plotted attacks on nuclear power plants and civilian infrastructure in Japan and South Korea in 2008-2014 – FT
RECENT NEWS
16:42
Hungarian deputy foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to demand explanation about alleged slander campaign
16:38
Denmark's intelligence: Russia could be ready for war with Europe in 5 years
16:37
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on the verge of blackout after Russian attack
16:22
Russians attack utility service workers with drone in Kherson Oblast's Bilozerka, 2 injured
16:10
They were killed by Russia: Ukraine creates project about its fallen cultural figures – photos
15:34
Ukraine to create testing range for AI demining technology
15:03
EXPLAINERWill the scandal over the former Polish prosecutor general’s arrest help Tusk?
14:48
German pro-Russian politician calls Ukraine's resistance cost "absurd"
14:44
Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian Smerch-2 anti-submarine rocket launcher – video
14:33
Easing martial law, reforms by 2027: what the EU expects of Ukraine on its path to membership
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: