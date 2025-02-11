All Sections
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on the verge of blackout after Russian attack

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 11 February 2025, 16:37
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on the verge of blackout after Russian attack
Stock Photo: Getty Images

One of the two power lines at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been severed following another Russian attack. 

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

The plant is currently receiving power from only one line, creating a risk of a complete power outage.

The ministry said that power engineers are ready to repair the damaged line, but the work can only be carried out under safe conditions.

Quote from Energy Minister German Galushchenko: "The situation at the ZNPP remains critical due to the Russian occupation of the plant. Only the return of control to Ukraine can ensure the safe operation of the largest nuclear facility in Europe."

Background:

  • The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was forced to delay the rotation of its mission at the ZNPP due to a lack of security guarantees from Russia. 
  • On 5 January, IAEA staff reported hearing loud explosions near the plant. 
  • The ZNPP narrowly avoided a blackout for the second time in a week due to Russian shelling.

