Hungarian deputy foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to demand explanation about alleged slander campaign

Details: Magyar said that he would appeal to the Ukrainian leadership for explanations regarding the "slander campaign" against Hungary, which, according to Hungarian intelligence services, is supposedly being waged against Budapest with the support of Ukraine.

"The government will defend the country against all attempts of external influence, as nothing is more important to us than the interests of Hungary," Magyar said in a video shot in Kyiv.

Magyar said that if Kyiv actively finances and supports actions aimed at discrediting the Hungarian government in domestic and foreign policy, this can only be regarded as a stab in the back of a neighbouring state that came to the rescue after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion and put aside all differences.

"Obviously, such gross external interference in Hungary's internal political relations cannot be left without a tough response. The purpose of my current trip to Kyiv is to demand explanations from the Ukrainian leadership on everything that is happening, and in the absence of explanations, to describe the possible reaction of Hungary," Magyar said.

Last week, the leader of the Hungarian ruling Fidesz party, Máté Kocsis, said that, according to Hungarian intelligence services, Ukraine had supposedly launched a campaign to defame Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The aim of the campaign is supposedly to undermine the prime minister's international image and Hungary's ability to defend its interests.

Kocsis added that Ukraine has spent considerable money on the operation, and "the work of collecting information and fabricating fake news by Ukrainians has already begun".

Earlier, accusations against Ukraine came from neighbouring Slovakia: the intelligence services there announced that a "coup d'état" was being prepared.

Against this backdrop, and against the backdrop of ongoing protests by thousands against his government, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused Ukraine of involvement in the preparation of a Maidan in Hungary.

