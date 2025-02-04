Hungary claims Ukraine spent "substantial funds" to discredit PM Orbán

Máté Kocsis, leader of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party faction, has alleged that according to Hungarian intelligence services, Ukraine has launched a campaign to tarnish Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's reputation.

Source: Kocsis on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian MP said the country’s intelligence services had warned of the alleged campaign targeting Orbán during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security, of which he is a member.

Quote: "The information they have received indicates that the Ukrainian state is conducting a smear campaign against the Hungarian prime minister aimed at undermining his international image and Hungary’s ability to defend its interests."

More details: Kocsis further claimed that Ukraine has spent "significant funds" on the operation and that "the Ukrainians have already started work on gathering information and fabricating fake news".

"Certain media outlets which claim to be independent are now ready to sell out the country for Ukrainian money," added Kocsis, who provided no evidence to support his claims.

Background:

Similar accusations have been made in neighbouring Slovakia, where intelligence services have alleged that a "coup" is being planned.

In light of this and the ongoing mass protests against his government, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has begun to speak of a "Maidan" scenario and accused Ukraine of involvement in efforts to destabilise his country.

