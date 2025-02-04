All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Hungary claims Ukraine spent "substantial funds" to discredit PM Orbán

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 4 February 2025, 22:25
Hungary claims Ukraine spent substantial funds to discredit PM Orbán
Kocsis Máté. Photo: Máté on Facebook

Máté Kocsis, leader of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party faction, has alleged that according to Hungarian intelligence services, Ukraine has launched a campaign to tarnish Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's reputation.

Source: Kocsis on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Hungarian MP said the country’s intelligence services had warned of the alleged campaign targeting Orbán during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security, of which he is a member.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The information they have received indicates that the Ukrainian state is conducting a smear campaign against the Hungarian prime minister aimed at undermining his international image and Hungary’s ability to defend its interests." 

More details: Kocsis further claimed that Ukraine has spent "significant funds" on the operation and that "the Ukrainians have already started work on gathering information and fabricating fake news".

"Certain media outlets which claim to be independent are now ready to sell out the country for Ukrainian money," added Kocsis, who provided no evidence to support his claims.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Similar accusations have been made in neighbouring Slovakia, where intelligence services have alleged that a "coup" is being planned.
  • In light of this and the ongoing mass protests against his government, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has begun to speak of a "Maidan" scenario and accused Ukraine of involvement in efforts to destabilise his country.

Support UP or become our patron!

Hungary
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
Azerbaijan confirms Russian missile downed its passenger plane
Zelenskyy: If the US is not ready to accept us into NATO, give us nuclear weapons
UpdatedUkrainian Ambassador says Trump's team did not discuss election-related issues with Ukraine
Poll shows two-thirds of Germans in favour of military aid to Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk Oblast
All News
Hungary
Hungary to agree to new EU sanctions against Russia after consultations with Trump
Hungary's foreign minister reiterates threat to block extension of sanctions against Russia
EU believes that Orbán will not block actual start of accession talks with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:05
Zelenskyy accuses Tucker Carlson of spreading Putin's narratives
23:15
Zelenskyy: Over 45,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in war against Russia
22:49
Zelenskyy: If this is the only set-up, I am ready to negotiate with Putin
22:25
Hungary claims Ukraine spent "substantial funds" to discredit PM Orbán
22:03
Kazakhstan publishes preliminary report on plane crash near Aktau – photos
21:47
Film crew of Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 hit by Russian strike in Kharkiv Oblast: cameraman injured
21:10
EU to participate in creating commission for compensating Ukrainians for war damages
20:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant trade deficit, trend must be reversed
20:25
Tribunal for Putin to be established under Council of Europe framework in 2025 – European Pravda source
20:05
Zelenskyy announces tough sanctions packages following National Security and Defence Council meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: