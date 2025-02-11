Ukraine's energy company reports gas production facility out of action due to Russian attack
Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 18:48
DTEK, Ukraine's largest energy company, reports that its gas production facility in Poltava Oblast was hit by a missile attack on 11 February.
Source: press service of DTEK
Quote: "The facility is out of operation. We are assessing the damage."
Background:
- As a result of another massive attack on energy facilities, the production facilities of Naftogaz Group in Poltava Oblast were also damaged.
- Poltava Oblast Military Administration informed that nine settlements in Myrhorod district were cut off from gas supply due to a Russian missile strike. No hits to civilian infrastructure were recorded.
