Ukraine's energy company reports gas production facility out of action due to Russian attack

An employee of one of DTEK's thermal power plants that was damaged by a Russian attack. Stock photo: DTEK

DTEK, Ukraine's largest energy company, reports that its gas production facility in Poltava Oblast was hit by a missile attack on 11 February.

Source: press service of DTEK

Quote: "The facility is out of operation. We are assessing the damage."

Background:

As a result of another massive attack on energy facilities, the production facilities of Naftogaz Group in Poltava Oblast were also damaged.

Poltava Oblast Military Administration informed that nine settlements in Myrhorod district were cut off from gas supply due to a Russian missile strike. No hits to civilian infrastructure were recorded.

