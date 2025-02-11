All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's energy company reports gas production facility out of action due to Russian attack

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 11 February 2025, 18:48
Ukraine's energy company reports gas production facility out of action due to Russian attack
An employee of one of DTEK's thermal power plants that was damaged by a Russian attack. Stock photo: DTEK

DTEK, Ukraine's largest energy company, reports that its gas production facility in Poltava Oblast was hit by a missile attack on 11 February.

Source: press service of DTEK

Quote: "The facility is out of operation. We are assessing the damage."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • As a result of another massive attack on energy facilities, the production facilities of Naftogaz Group in Poltava Oblast were also damaged.
  • Poltava Oblast Military Administration informed that nine settlements in Myrhorod district were cut off from gas supply due to a Russian missile strike. No hits to civilian infrastructure were recorded.

Support UP or become our patron!

energy
Advertisement:
Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Zelenskyy says in case of talks with Putin he will offer "straight territory exchange"
Trump's tariffs will hit Ukrainian steel in March, Kyiv seeks solution
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
Three political prisoners from Crimea freed after nine years in Russian penal colony – photos
All News
energy
Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities in Poltava Oblast damaged in Russian attack
European Commission president welcomes synchronisation of Baltic power grids with EU, calling it "freedom from blackmail"
Lithuania reports stable power system operation after disconnection from Russia and Belarus
RECENT NEWS
21:20
Trump secretly assigned another envoy to handle Ukraine, NYT reports
21:04
US confirms Trump envoy's visit to Moscow to retrieve hostage
20:59
Zelenskyy approves purchase of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
20:31
Hungarian foreign minister boasts that Hungary will give €1 million to Lebanese Armed Forces instead of Ukraine
20:21
Security Service of Ukraine and Anti-Corruption Bureau expose former defence conglomerate official in US$25m embezzlement scheme
20:15
EXPLAINERWhat concessions did Transnistria make for Russian gas, and how will it reach Moldova?
19:50
Zelenskyy: We are ready for meetings with US representatives
19:23
Trump confirms he sent his Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
18:58
New Pentagon chief to discuss defence spending at his first meeting with European allies
18:48
Ukraine's energy company reports gas production facility out of action due to Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: