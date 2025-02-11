All Sections
Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities in Poltava Oblast damaged in Russian attack

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 11 February 2025, 10:34
Gas pipes. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian attack in Poltava Oblast has damaged production facilities of the Naftogaz Group, Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company. Experts are working to restore and stabilise the gas supply in the oblast.

Source: press service for Naftogaz Group

Quote: "The enemy launched another massive attack on energy facilities. The production facilities of Naftogaz Group in Poltava Oblast were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

Details: Experts are working to stabilise the situation and ensure uninterrupted gas supply in the oblast.

Background: Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, has implemented emergency power outages across the country due to a large-scale Russian missile attack.

