All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's Defence Minister meets new Pentagon chief in Brussels

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 12 February 2025, 13:29
Ukraine's Defence Minister meets new Pentagon chief in Brussels
Umierov and Hegseth. Photo: Umierov on Facebook

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with his American counterpart, Pete Hegseth, on Wednesday, 12 February.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The first meeting with the new US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth."

Advertisement:

As reported, a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the Ramstein format is taking place in Brussels on this day, with the United Kingdom chairing for the first time.  

In addition to the Ramstein meeting, this week will also feature the NATO-Ukraine Defence Ministerial Council and the Munich Security Conference.

Background:

  • Media reports suggest that the US Defense Secretary will not announce new arms shipments for Ukrainian forces. 
  • However, it is expected that he will reaffirm President Trump's commitment to swiftly pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Rustem UmierovUSA
Advertisement:
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
Ukraine's population stands at 32 million, says Deputy PM
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to hold meeting with Trump in Washington, The Guardian reports
Poll shows Ukrainians divided over suspension of USAID funding
All News
Rustem Umierov
Ukrainian defence minister names key issues to be discussed at Ramstein format meeting
Ukraine's defence minister announces launch of revolutionary Drone Line project
Ukrainian defence minister discusses country's priorities with UK defence secretary
RECENT NEWS
15:40
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
15:33
NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces
15:18
Russian drone found in Moldova
14:53
Russia disrupts IAEA mission rotation to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again, using blackmail and provocations – Ministry of Foreign Affairs
14:47
Kyivgas checks damaged buildings in one of Kyiv's districts
14:37
Wizz Air to resume flights to Ukraine within six weeks if ceasefire comes into effect
14:20
Russia's Sakhalin has nowhere to store unsold Russian oil
14:03
Ukraine no longer forms new brigades, focusing on additional personnel
13:58
Russia plans to increase its army by 150,000 this year, Zelenskyy says
13:57
EXPLAINERWhy Fico wants to ban one of Slovakia's opposition parties and what consequences it may bear
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: