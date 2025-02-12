Ukraine's Defence Minister meets new Pentagon chief in Brussels

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov met with his American counterpart, Pete Hegseth, on Wednesday, 12 February.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The first meeting with the new US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth."

As reported, a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the Ramstein format is taking place in Brussels on this day, with the United Kingdom chairing for the first time.

In addition to the Ramstein meeting, this week will also feature the NATO-Ukraine Defence Ministerial Council and the Munich Security Conference.

Background:

Media reports suggest that the US Defense Secretary will not announce new arms shipments for Ukrainian forces.

However, it is expected that he will reaffirm President Trump's commitment to swiftly pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine.

