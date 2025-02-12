The United Kingdom has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth £150 million (approximately US$186 million).

Source: a statement by the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The announcement was made at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group) meeting in Brussels, where the UK took the lead.

The package includes thousands of drones, dozens of battle tanks and armored vehicles, as well as air defense systems.

More than 50 armored vehicles, including upgraded T-72 tanks, are set to arrive in Ukraine by the end of spring.

Additionally, the package includes major maintenance contracts to ensure the repair and upkeep of critical equipment. This will help Ukraine keep its tanks and artillery operational and return damaged equipment to the battlefield.

Background:

Earlier, UK Defence Secretary John Healey stated that Britain would allocate £4.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine this year.

Healey Hegsethalso noted that he had received assurances from new US Defense Secretary Pete regarding Washington’s continued commitment to the Ramstein format.

