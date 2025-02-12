Explosions rock Odesa, air defence response reported
Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 22:24
Explosions shook the city of Odesa on the evening of 12 February. Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov has reported that air defence units are responding.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Trukhanov
Details: At 21:14, an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa due to the threat of loitering munitions.
Advertisement:
Later, Trukhanov reported on the explosions and specifically urged residents of the city's Kyivskyi district to exercise caution.
Support UP or become our patron!