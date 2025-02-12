Explosions rock Odesa, air defence response reported

A column of smoke rising after an explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions shook the city of Odesa on the evening of 12 February. Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov has reported that air defence units are responding.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Trukhanov

Details: At 21:14, an air-raid warning was issued in Odesa due to the threat of loitering munitions.

Later, Trukhanov reported on the explosions and specifically urged residents of the city's Kyivskyi district to exercise caution.

