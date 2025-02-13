Ukrainian and Belgian defence ministers discuss F-16 programme implementation

Rustem Umierov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Photo: Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has met with his Belgian counterpart, Theo Francken, to discuss the next steps in implementing the F-16 programme.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov said he met with Francken and congratulated him on his appointment.

Their discussion focused on strengthening Ukraine's Air Force, including:

advancing the F-16 programme;

the possibility of localising aircraft maintenance in Ukraine;

training for Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel.

They also discussed air defence, seeking measures to improve Ukraine's airspace protection, supply and locally manufacture air defence systems, and build new joint defence projects with reliable funding.

Background:

The fighter jet coalition, formed in 2023 and led by the US, Denmark and the Netherlands, began delivering F-16s to Ukraine last year.

Recently, it was announced that the Dutch Ministry of Defence will assist in training 26 Ukrainians to become crew chiefs for the F-16 aircraft.

In early February, a new batch of French Mirage 2000 fighters and Dutch F-16s arrived in Ukraine.

