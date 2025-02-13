All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian and Belgian defence ministers discuss F-16 programme implementation

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 13 February 2025, 10:27
Ukrainian and Belgian defence ministers discuss F-16 programme implementation
Rustem Umierov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Photo: Rustem Umierov on Facebook

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has met with his Belgian counterpart, Theo Francken, to discuss the next steps in implementing the F-16 programme. 

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov said he met with Francken and congratulated him on his appointment.  

Advertisement:

Their discussion focused on strengthening Ukraine's Air Force, including:  

  • advancing the F-16 programme;  
  • the possibility of localising aircraft maintenance in Ukraine;
  • training for Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel.  

They also discussed air defence, seeking measures to improve Ukraine's airspace protection, supply and locally manufacture air defence systems, and build new joint defence projects with reliable funding.

Background:

  • The fighter jet coalition, formed in 2023 and led by the US, Denmark and the Netherlands, began delivering F-16s to Ukraine last year.  
  • Recently, it was announced that the Dutch Ministry of Defence will assist in training 26 Ukrainians to become crew chiefs for the F-16 aircraft.  
  • In early February, a new batch of French Mirage 2000 fighters and Dutch F-16s arrived in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Rustem Umierov
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and others
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
All News
Rustem Umierov
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Ukraine's Defence Minister meets new Pentagon chief in Brussels
Ukrainian defence minister names key issues to be discussed at Ramstein format meeting
RECENT NEWS
11:34
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace
11:10
Scholz: Peace in Ukraine must not be forced
11:04
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and others
11:03
German defence minister: Better if US didn't make concessions before talks
10:45
Pentagon chief: Trump's talks with Putin are not betrayal of Ukraine
10:36
NATO Secretary General comments on Trump-Putin phone call
10:31
Trump's former adviser says Trump "has effectively surrendered to Putin"
10:27
Ukrainian and Belgian defence ministers discuss F-16 programme implementation
10:14
Romania scrambles fighter jets over Russian drone attack on Ukraine
09:58
updatedMoldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: