Netherlands to help train 26 Ukrainians to service F-16s

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 31 January 2025, 19:05
F-16 aircraft. Photo: President Zelenskyy's social media

The Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands will participate in the training of 26 Ukrainians who will serve as F-16 crew chiefs. 

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands reports that the training will take place at an air base and will last until the end of April. The location of the airbase is not specified.

It is reported that technicians are responsible for the fighter jets before departure and upon return to the base.

Quote: "The crew chiefs are responsible for the final checks. After the launch and completion of all checks, they remove the safety pins from the landing gear and fuel tanks. The F-16 can then leave the hide and take off. Even after returning, the brigade heads take over the aircraft from the pilot."

Details: The Netherlands has taken the initiative to promote the training of F-16 ground personnel.

Background: 

  • On 31 January, Ukraineʼs Defence Minister Rustem Umierov arrived in the Netherlands to meet with his counterpart Ruben Brekelmans. Rustem Umierov will visit a training centre for F-16 fighter jets.
  • The fighter jet coalition, established in 2023 and led by the United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands, began transferring F-16s to Ukraine in 2024.
  • So far, Ukraine has received two batches of fighter jets from Denmark and part of the promised F-16s from the Netherlands.

fighter jetsNetherlandsUkraineaircraft
