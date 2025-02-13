Russia blocks education for children from occupied areas

Nearly 600,000 children live in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, facing constant pressure from the Russians because of their desire to attend Ukrainian schools.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, during his report on access to education for children from the temporarily occupied territories, as reported by Suspilne

Details: Lubinets reported that the occupying authorities are imposing various obstacles to prevent children from leaving the occupied territories. These include encouraging them to enrol in Russian or locally controlled schools, conducting filtration procedures, and making it harder for them to travel out of the occupied areas.

Furthermore, the education provided is in Russian and follows the Russian curriculum.

Lubinets also said that the Russians are blocking access to Ukrainian educational resources, which hinders remote learning.

Despite these challenges, the number of children from the occupied territories enrolling in Ukrainian schools and universities has significantly increased. In 2023, fewer than two thousand children managed to leave the occupied areas, but by 2024, that number had risen to over 11,000.

Background: As reported earlier, the Russians had recruited around a thousand children from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia into the militarized propaganda movement Yunarmiya.

