USAID suspension leaves Poland's main centre for Ukrainian refugees without funds

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 13 February 2025, 14:01
People boarding a train. Stock photo: Getty Images

Poland's largest centre for assisting Ukrainian refugees, Mapuj Pomoc, has been left without funds due to US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend foreign aid under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Source: Polish Radio

Details: Iwona Górka, a representative of Mapuj Pomoc, explained that they are trying to find new forms of support due to the sudden suspension of USAID assistance.

"It's essential to unblock these funds and we are working on it. These are conversations with key allies. We can also discuss current conditions with senators, we will also try to talk to the government and to look for opportunities for some alternative funding and support in the meanwhile," says Górka.

Background: The European Union will review its multibillion-dollar foreign aid to better align the distribution of funds with the bloc's foreign policy interests.

