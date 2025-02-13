War & Justice Diary by late Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina to release in UK, US and other countries

At the end of winter, the book by Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, whose life was taken by a Russian attack, will go on sale abroad. The work tells the story of women through the lens of war.

Source: Tetyana Teren, former head of Ukrainian PEN (Poets, playwrights, Essayists and Novelists)

Details: The official release date of the book War & Justice Diary: Looking at Women Looking at War was set for 13 February.

Victoria Amelina’s book will be available for purchase from:

18 February – in bookstores in the US (published by St. Martin’s Press);

19 February – in France (Flammarion publishing house);

24 February – in Sweden (Ersatz Publishing);

18 March – in Italy (Guanda publishing house);

21 March – in Germany (Edition Fototapeta).

The book will be published in English.

At the 29th Book Forum in Lviv, Victoria Amelina shared that she was writing a book in English about Ukrainian women who "in various ways strive for justice".

The author revealed that the heroines of the book include lawyers, journalists, herself, as well as "Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages".

Quote from Tetyana Teren: "If these days it is important for you to explain to your foreign friends, colleagues and partners what it means to live through more than ten years of war, what Ukraine strives for and fights for – please, gift them the book of our Vika [derivative from Victoria - ed.], whom Russia took from us and our culture."

More details: Victoria Amelina was a Ukrainian writer and public activist who became a laureate of the Joseph Conrad-Korzeniowski literary award and a nominee for the Angelus Central European Literary Prize.

After the start of the full-scale war, Victoria paused her fiction writing and joined the Truth Hounds organisation, which documents human rights violations in Ukraine and other countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

She also participated in charity trips of Ukrainian PEN writers to the de-occupied territories.

Victoria Amelina was injured in a Russian missile strike on a café in the city of Kramatorsk on 27 June 2023. At the time, she was accompanying a delegation of writers and journalists from Colombia on a trip to eastern Ukraine.

Despite doctors’ efforts, Victoria passed away on 1 July 2023.

