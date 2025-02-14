All Sections
Zelenskyy vows to present championship belt from Ukrainian boxer Usyk to Trump

Ruslan TravkinFriday, 14 February 2025, 04:15
Oleksandr Usyk and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged to present the championship belt from Oleksandr Usyk, the undefeated Ukrainian world heavyweight champion (23-0, 14 KOs), to US President Donald Trump.

Source: Axios, revealing the details of a telephone conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump; Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: An Axios source did not specify what exactly the Ukrainian president had in mind. It is known that this happened at the end of their dialogue.

On 12 February, Usyk revealed that he plans to have two more fights before the end of his career. The Ukrainian also dismissed rumours about a potential return to cruiserweight.

Last May, Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since 1999, defeating British fighter Tyson Fury by split decision.

In December, Usyk, 37, triumphed over Fury again in a rematch, this time securing a unanimous decision. However, the undisputed championship was not at stake, as Usyk had voluntarily vacated the IBF title earlier in the summer. That belt is now held by another Briton, Daniel Dubois.

Following his second victory over Fury, Usyk came back to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

