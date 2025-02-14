All Sections
War causes US$170 billion in losses to Ukraine – KSE Institute

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 14 February 2025, 18:34
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The total amount of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure due to Russia's full-scale invasion reached US$170 billion as of November 2024.

Source: a report by the KSE Institute

Details: The housing sector suffered the most damage, with direct losses estimated at US$60 billion. As a result of the war, 236,000 residential buildings, including 209,000 houses, 27,000 apartment buildings, and 600 dormitories, were destroyed or damaged.

Losses in transport infrastructure amounted to US$38.5 billion. The hostilities damaged more than 26,000 kilometres of roads, costing the country US$28.3 billion. Other transport sectors also suffered significant losses:

  • railway – US$4.3 billion,
  • port infrastructure – US$0.85 billion,
  • the aviation industry – US$2 billion.

Cars were also affected – 260,000 cars were destroyed or damaged, with losses estimated at US$2.2 billion.

The total losses of Ukraine's energy sector amounted to US$14.6 billion. The Russians have completely destroyed the Kakhovka and Dniprovska hydroelectric power plants and the Trypillia and Zmiiv thermal power plants. Other generating capacities, high-voltage substations and oil and gas infrastructure facilities were also heavily damaged.

The agricultural sector lost US$10.3 billion. 130,000 pieces of agricultural machinery, 4 million tonnes of grain storage facilities and 16,000 hectares of perennial crops were destroyed. The fighting and fires damaged 298,000 hectares of forests, which is another US$4.5 billion in losses.

The damage to the educational infrastructure has amounted to US$7.3 billion. More than 4,000 educational institutions have been destroyed or damaged.

The healthcare sector reportedly lost US$4.3 billion, with 1,554 medical facilities damaged.

The damage to Ukraine’s culture, sports, and the tourism industry is estimated at US$4 billion. 3,921 cultural sites, 399 religious buildings, and 343 sports complexes were destroyed.

Telecommunications and digital infrastructure lost US$1.2 billion. In the liberated areas, the damage to networks sometimes reached 100%.

Background:

  • Over the 1,000 days of war in Ukraine, the environmental damage caused by the hostilities is estimated at approximately US$71 billion.
  • As of May 2024, the damage and losses to Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion had amounted to US$56.2 billion.

