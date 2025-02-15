Zelenskyy: Alliance between Europe and US cannot be lost

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked on US Vice President JD Vance's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, which provoked heated reactions from European politicians.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich during a conversation with the media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether Vance's words were a "cold shower" for Europeans.

Advertisement:

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Indeed, this alliance between the United States and Europe is very important. And it is clear that Europeans are afraid of certain statements, and there have been many from America, including [Vance's speech - ed.], which do not talk about strengthening this alliance."

Details: Zelenskyy underlines that certain actions are the choice of the United States, and the current US administration is more focused on domestic issues.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "But I believe that this alliance cannot be lost. Only Putin, North Korea, and maybe someone else will benefit."

Background:

In his speech, JD Vance accused European leaders of restricting freedom of speech and refusing to allow right-wing radical parties to come to power.

In response, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called Vance's comparison of European democracy with the system that prevails in authoritarian regimes unacceptable.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump called Vance's speech "great."

Support UP or become our patron!