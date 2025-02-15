All Sections
Zelenskyy: Alliance between Europe and US cannot be lost

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 15 February 2025, 19:30
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked on US Vice President JD Vance's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, which provoked heated reactions from European politicians.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich during a conversation with the media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether Vance's words were a "cold shower" for Europeans.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Indeed, this alliance between the United States and Europe is very important. And it is clear that Europeans are afraid of certain statements, and there have been many from America, including [Vance's speech - ed.], which do not talk about strengthening this alliance."

Details: Zelenskyy underlines that certain actions are the choice of the United States, and the current US administration is more focused on domestic issues.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "But I believe that this alliance cannot be lost. Only Putin, North Korea, and maybe someone else will benefit."

Background:

  • In his speech, JD Vance accused European leaders of restricting freedom of speech and refusing to allow right-wing radical parties to come to power.
  • In response, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called Vance's comparison of European democracy with the system that prevails in authoritarian regimes unacceptable.
  • At the same time, US President Donald Trump called Vance's speech "great."

