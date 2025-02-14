All Sections
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 February 2025, 18:07
Boris Pistorius. Photo: Getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has criticised a comparison drawn by US Vice President J.D. Vance, who likened European democracy to the conditions in authoritarian regimes. Pistorius said Vance’s comments were "not acceptable".

Source: Pistorius during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius said he could not begin his speech as planned because he needed to respond to J.D. Vance, who had made highly critical remarks shortly before Pistorius addressed the conference.

Quote: "Democracy was just called into question by the US vice president – and not only German democracy but all of Europe’s. If I understood him correctly, he compares the conditions here in Europe with those that prevail in some authoritarian regimes. Ladies and gentlemen, this is not acceptable."

Details: He emphasised that Vance's claims do not reflect the democratic system Pistorius witnesses every day in the current election campaign and in the German parliament. 

Quote: "In our democracy, every opinion has a voice, allowing parties, even some that are extremist such as the AfD [Alternative for Germany], to campaign alongside other parties. This is democracy." 

Details: Pistorius further noted that Alice Weidel, the leading AfD candidate for chancellor in the elections, can be seen on prime-time German television.

Nevertheless, Pistorius stressed that democracy must be able to defend itself against extremists who aim to destroy it. He said he was proud to live in Europe, "which defends its democracy daily from both internal and external enemies".

Background: 

  • In his speech in Munich on 14 February, Vance was highly critical of the European Union’s approach to countering propaganda, including Russian disinformation.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Europe is rallying around Ukraine because of Trump.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said there are some aspects of the recent comments made on Ukraine by senior US administration officials that can be agreed on.

