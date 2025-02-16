All Sections
Rheinmetall ammunition plant in Ukraine to start operations in 2026

Oleksii PavlyshSunday, 16 February 2025, 16:52
Ammunition. Photo: Getty Images

The Rheinmetall ammunition plant in Ukraine, whose construction was announced in February 2024, is set to begin operations in 2026.

Source: Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger in an interview with DW

Quote: "We are building plants faster in Germany than in Ukraine. The reason is that bureaucratic barriers in Germany have been practically removed. For example, for the component manufacturing plant for the F-35 and Europe's largest ammunition production facility in Lower Saxony, we obtained permits within just a few weeks.

In Ukraine, the process is still slower. However, overall cooperation with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Industry is developing well. Moreover, the president of Ukraine is actively making decisions and facilitating progress.

We decided to establish a company with a 51% stake for Rheinmetall, which was previously impossible in Ukraine – state enterprises had to hold the controlling share. But I said I would only invest if we had the controlling stake. This process took several months.

Nevertheless, we are satisfied with the cooperation. The first to start operations was the repair plant, the ammunition production plant is currently under construction, and the third facility we want to build is a factory for air defence systems. The ammunition plant will only start working in 2026. As I mentioned, we faced delays." 

Details: When asked how the war affects production processes, Papperger responded: "Our production lines are not on the front line". He added that although there are missile strikes, they can prepare for them, and this does not affect production itself. 

Papperger was also asked whether Rheinmetall would be ready to invest even more actively in Ukraine if the war ends this year. "We keep our word. Our strategy is to build three plants in Ukraine, and that does not depend on whether there is a war or not," he replied.

Background:

  • In June 2024, Ukroboronprom, a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine, and Rheinmetall launched their first joint workshop for the repair and production of armoured vehicles in Ukraine.
  • In July 2024, Rheinmetall officially received an order from Ukraine to build an ammunition plant.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsproduction
