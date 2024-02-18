All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Rheinmetall company plans to build ammunition plant in Ukraine – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 18 February 2024, 01:43
German Rheinmetall company plans to build ammunition plant in Ukraine – photo
Ammunition. Stock photo: spartanat.com

Germany's largest arms company, Rheinmetall, signed a memorandum of cooperation with Ukraine on 17 February and plans to open an ammunition plant in Ukraine.

Source: Rheinmetall on Twitter

Details: The memorandum was signed in the presence of Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries, and Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Advertisement:

The new plant will produce a six-figure number of 155-mm artillery shells annually. It will also manufacture projectile charges.

The German company will own 51% of the joint venture, and a Ukrainian partner company will hold 49%.

Background: On 12 February, reports indicated that construction of a new Rheinmetall plant in Germany was being launched to increase Germany's capacity to produce artillery shells and that Ukraine would receive several hundred thousand shells this year alone.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: weapons
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
weapons
Zelenskyy meets Czech president to discuss joint arms production – photo
Zelenskyy addresses West in Munich: Our actions are limited by sufficiency and range of weapons
Drone coalition officially launched – Ukrainian Defence Minister
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: