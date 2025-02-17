Ukrainian defence minister and Rheinmetall CEO discuss cooperation in strengthening country's defence industry

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has spoken with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger about cooperation in producing ammunition, armoured vehicles and air defence systems.

Source: Umierov on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Umierov said that the development of Ukraine's defence industry is important to Ukraine. Therefore, he discussed cooperation with Papperger in the production of ammunition, armoured vehicles and air defence systems.

Quote: "Ukraine is ready to establish joint ventures, and we already have successful experience in such cooperation. We continue to expand our production capabilities together with reliable partners."

Details: Rheinmetall is the largest and most successful German manufacturer of important 155 mm artillery shells, which have become a key weapon in the war in Ukraine.

In January, NATO officially confirmed that Russia intended to kill Papperger.

The Alliance said that the Kremlin's plans were foiled by US and German intelligence and were only part of Russia's efforts to assassinate defence industry executives across Europe.

On 7 February, the media reported that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin personally mentioned Papperger, who was later assassinated in a closed meeting with security officials in 2024.

