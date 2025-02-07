All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Putin personally criticised Rheinmetall CEO, whom Russia wanted to kill

Oleh PavliukFriday, 7 February 2025, 19:17
Putin personally criticised Rheinmetall CEO, whom Russia wanted to kill
Putin. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin personally mentioned Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger during a closed meeting with security officials in 2024, prior to an assassination attempt made on Papperger.

Source: German newspaper Focus, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Focus sources in security circles say the meeting took place in March 2024 in Rostov-on-Don, where Putin met with senior officers of the Russian army and military intelligence (GRU).

Advertisement:

Discussions at the meeting centred on Rheinmetall’s arms deliveries to Kyiv and the company’s planned construction of an ammunition plant and tank maintenance facility in Ukraine.

Focus sources state that Putin mentioned Papperger by name four times, "branding him a provocateur and a supporter of Ukraine, Russia’s adversary in the war".

This statement "alarmed German security agencies", leading to increased protection for Papperger.

Advertisement:

For reference: Rheinmetall is the largest and most successful German manufacturer of crucial 155mm artillery shells, which have become a key weapon in the war in Ukraine.

Background:

  • In July 2024, CNN reported that the US and Germany had foiled a Russian plot to assassinate Papperger.
  • In January, NATO officially confirmed that Russia had intended to kill Papperger.
  • NATO stated that Kremlin plans were foiled by US and German intelligence and were part of a broader Russian effort to target defence industry executives across Europe.

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinGermany
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
Urban battles ongoing in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
UK intelligence reports slowdown in Russian advance in January
Ukraine finds preliminary solutions for programmes previously funded by USAID
Verkhovna Rada's Speaker: 37 MPs travelled to US at their own expense to establish contacts
All News
Putin
Council of Europe Secretary General assesses feasibility of launching "Putin tribunal" in 2025
Zelenskyy ready for talks with Russia but says Putin fears talking to him
Putin and Trump could meet soon, Russian parliament official says
RECENT NEWS
22:01
Czech foreign minister discusses Russia and Ukraine with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
21:32
Top NATO general visits Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports – photo
21:06
Zelenskyy outlines his vision for "deal" with Trump on mineral resources, Reuters reports
20:35
Zelenskyy: Russia has once again deployed North Korean troops to Kursk Oblast – video
20:10
Trump will "probably" meet with Zelenskyy and talk with Putin
19:39
Ukrainian defence forces repel Russian attack on Kupiansk front – video
19:35
Foreign investments in Russia fall to a 15-year low
19:18
Ukrainian fencer Stankevych wins bronze at World Cup in Germany
19:17
Putin personally criticised Rheinmetall CEO, whom Russia wanted to kill
19:06
Ukraine's defence minister introduces his deputy in charge of defence innovations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: