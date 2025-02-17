Ukraine's Emergency Service reveals number of emergency workers killed and injured

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, 100 emergency workers have been killed and 430 have been injured in Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Danyk, Head of the State Emergency Service (SES), in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "Sadly, 100 of our employees have been killed. This is a very high number and a deeply painful loss. Moreover, 430 of our emergency workers have been injured.

Advertisement:

Many of those injured are bomb disposal experts. Unfortunately, blast injuries have severe consequences and recovery from such wounds is extremely difficult, lengthy and costly."

Details: Many injured personnel have received treatment abroad. Despite severe wounds, many are motivated to return to combat units if their condition allows.

For those unable to continue serving in active units, alternative opportunities are provided, including roles as instructors at training institutions, in training centres or in administrative positions that do not involve direct risk.

Quote: "We understand that these people represent a highly valuable reserve of experience. It is essential to keep them safe by any means necessary and ensure that they pass on their knowledge to young officers and sergeants training to perform this work."

Danyk revealed that a dedicated SES department provides support to the families of fallen emergency workers. The service also has its own psychological support unit that assists both employees and civilians.

Background: On 16 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that more than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the start of the full-scale war.

Support UP or become our patron!