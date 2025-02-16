All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 February 2025, 22:04
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that more than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, with tens of thousands more missing or held in captivity.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News

Details: The president noted that "no one knows" exactly how many Ukrainians have lost their lives due to the war.

Quote: "We have a fixed number of losses – 46,000 killed soldiers. Then, for today we have  tens of thousands more who are missing in action or in captivity. And you cannot know for certain, because those missing in action could be dead or they could be in captivity."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that around 19,500 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia.

"And we have no idea of the amount – thousands, tens of thousands – of civilians who have died in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," he added.

Background: On 4 February, Zelenskyy reported that 45,100 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war against Russia and that military personnel had been wounded 390,000 times.

