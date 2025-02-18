UK parliament wants to vote on sending troops to Ukraine

UK lawmakers from the main parties want to put to a vote Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposal to send troops to Ukraine as part of the post-war process.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Representatives of the UK parliament believe that, in their opinion, lawmakers should be involved in any decision to deploy a military contingent to Ukraine.

Clive Lewis, a member of the ruling Labour Party, told Politico that a parliamentary debate is necessary because sending UK troops to Ukraine could put them "in harm’s way against a nuclear power without US support".

"We need public buy-in for such a move, and parliament is essential in ensuring that," he added.

Helen Maguire of the Liberal Democrats said the party supports the government's proposals for Ukraine, but "we have also always supported parliament having its say on military deployments".

Conservative Mark Garnier said that "although PMs can deploy forces without reference to parliament," the precedent of former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair (who authorised participation in the Iraq war) means that Starmer should do the same.

Background:

The US has previously publicly admitted the possibility of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine to monitor a potential "truce" but has stated that US troops would not participate in such a mission.

This discussion was publicly picked up by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said he was ready to send UK troops to Ukraine to perform peacekeeping duties.

This topic was also discussed at an emergency summit of European leaders in Paris, where Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was present.

