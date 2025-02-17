UK PM ready to deploy county's troops to Ukraine to secure peace agreements – The Telegraph

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that he is ready to deploy UK troops to Ukraine to ensure the implementation of any peace agreements.

Source: The Telegraph citing Starmer

Quote from Starmer: "The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes further support for Ukraine’s military – where the UK has already committed £3 billion a year until at least 2030.

But it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary."

Details: Starmer emphasised that "any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent and the security of this country".

He is convinced that the end of the war cannot be just a temporary pause before another attack by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Details: Starmer said the UK can play a "unique role" as a bridge between Europe and the US in the Ukrainian peace process.

Quote: "These crucial days ahead will determine the future security of our continent. As I will say in Paris, peace comes through strength. But the reverse is also true. Weakness leads to war.

This is the moment for us all to step up – and the UK will do so, because it is the right thing to do for the values and freedoms we hold dear, and because it is fundamental to our own national security."

Details: The Telegraph noted that it remains unclear what European-led peacekeeping forces in Ukraine would look like. However, one proposal under discussion suggests that European troops could be stationed away from the line of contact, which would be established under a peace agreement.

Previously: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that both Ukraine and European representatives would be involved in the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine once it begins.

Background:

On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun forming a negotiating team to organise a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he had tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff with leading the negotiations with Russia.

Meanwhile, the US president asserted that Ukraine would have a seat at the table in the negotiations on "ending the war".

