Ukrainian boxer Usyk to defend thesis for a law degree

Volodymyr MaksymenkoTuesday, 18 February 2025, 16:06
Oleksandr Usyk. Photo: Instagram

Oleksandr Usyk, a WBC, WBO, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion, will defend his thesis for a law degree.

Source: the register of Ukraine’s National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance

Details: The topic of his thesis is Administrative and Legal Support of International Cooperation in the Field of Physical Education and Sports. Usyk will defend his work at the Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs.

It is worth noting that among the members of the academic council reviewing Usyk's thesis is Oleksandr Morhunov, the rector of Dnipro State University.

Background:

  • In May 2024, Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999 by defeating UK boxer Tyson Fury in a split decision. 
  • In December, Usyk won the rematch with Fury, this time by unanimous decision.
  • However, the undisputed heavyweight championship was not on the line, as Usyk relinquished the IBF belt in the summer.
  • Earlier, Usyk shared which country he enjoys performing in the most.

