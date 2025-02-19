All Sections
Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet by end of February

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 12:15
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has not ruled out that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin could take place by the end of February.

Source: Reuters with reference to Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nonetheless, Peskov admitted that preparations for the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump since 2021 could take more time.

Asked whether a meeting between Putin and Trump could take place this month, Peskov said: "Possibly. And possibly not."

Trump recently said that his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could take place very soon.

When asked about the possible timing of the meeting with Putin, Trump said that the time had not yet been determined.

Background:

  • On 18 February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov met in Saudi Arabia with a US delegation, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
  • Following the talks, the US Department of State reported that the delegations agreed to "address irritants" in bilateral relations and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • In particular, they agreed to appoint high-level teams for negotiations on Ukraine.

Russo-Ukrainian warPutinTrump
