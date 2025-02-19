Ukrainian President's Office Head tells Trump's envoy that Ukrainians want to end war with just peace

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, has met with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, to discuss the need to end the war with a just and lasting peace.

Source: European Pravda, citing the President’s Office

Details: During the meeting, Yermak emphasised the importance of Kellogg having full and objective information about the situation on the battlefield, as well as Ukraine’s capability and determination to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Advertisement:

To provide the US side with a clearer understanding of the realities on the ground, briefings will be organised with military leadership and frontline commanders.

Ukraine is counting on continued support from the United States and seeks to maintain open and trustworthy bilateral relations based on mutual respect and shared success.

The meeting focused on how the war should end, as this factor will be crucial not only for Ukraine but also for global security.

Quote: "No one wants to end this war more than Ukrainians. But to end it with a just and lasting peace."

Details: Yermak also pointed out that Russia continues to engage in information manipulation and attempts to create divisions among Ukraine’s partners. Therefore, he stressed the importance of upholding the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine", which remains key in all international negotiations.

Quote: "Our state is also interested in a comprehensive strategic partnership with the United States, which includes security guarantees, as well as expanded defence and economic cooperation."

More details: The sides also discussed concrete steps to further strengthen their partnership.

Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, 19 February.

Background:

Kellogg's visit comes amid US-Russia negotiations in Saudi Arabia, where Ukraine was not invited.

Following the talks, the US State Department stated that both delegations had agreed to "remove irritants" in bilateral relations and continue preparing negotiations regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

They also agreed to appoint high-level groups for Ukraine-related discussions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!