Man injured in Russian attack on frontline populated area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 19:26
Russian forces attacked the village of Kamianske in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 19 February, leaving a 54-year-old man injured.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "An enemy drone has struck a residential area in the village of Kamianske in the Vasylivka district. A local resident has been injured and taken to hospital."
