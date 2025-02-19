All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Man injured in Russian attack on frontline populated area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 19 February 2025, 19:26
Man injured in Russian attack on frontline populated area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the village of Kamianske in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 19 February, leaving a 54-year-old man injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An enemy drone has struck a residential area in the village of Kamianske in the Vasylivka district. A local resident has been injured and taken to hospital."

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:
Vice President Vance believes that elections in Ukraine are now part of US policy
Scholz calls Trump's remarks about Zelenskyy wrong and dangerous, Spiegel says
Putin must not be allowed to deceive everyone again, says Zelenskyy in conversation with NATO secretary general
US Vice President Vance criticises Zelenskyy for "badmouthing" Trump
Elections in Ukraine "theoretically possible" this year, but war must end first, Ukraine's Central Election Commission chair says
Trump calls Zelenskyy dictator for refusing to hold elections
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine's General Staff shows precision strike against Russians in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 17 February – video
Russians shell Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: dead body found under rubble of house
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with 10 UAVs, fires start in city
RECENT NEWS
21:21
Finnish president voices support for Zelenskyy amid Trump's accusations
20:56
Vice President Vance believes that elections in Ukraine are now part of US policy
20:40
Scholz calls Trump's remarks about Zelenskyy wrong and dangerous, Spiegel says
20:39
Putin must not be allowed to deceive everyone again, says Zelenskyy in conversation with NATO secretary general
20:28
We must convince US that Ukraine cannot lose war, Finnish president says
20:10
NATO secretary general briefs Zelenskyy on discussions with Trump's special Ukraine envoy and Europeans in Paris
19:58
Top MEPs call for Ukraine's participation in peace talks
19:41
US Vice President Vance criticises Zelenskyy for "badmouthing" Trump
19:26
Man injured in Russian attack on frontline populated area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
19:15
EXPLAINERHow Europe’s elites miscalculated Trump and what Europe shoul do
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: