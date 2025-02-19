Man injured in Russian attack on frontline populated area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces attacked the village of Kamianske in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 19 February, leaving a 54-year-old man injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An enemy drone has struck a residential area in the village of Kamianske in the Vasylivka district. A local resident has been injured and taken to hospital."

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!