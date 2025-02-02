All Sections
Russians advance in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 2 February 2025, 01:22
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

The DeepState analytical project reported on the advance of Russian troops in three settlements in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 1-2 February.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState reports that the Russians continue to occupy territories in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Vozdvyzhenka, Kotlyne and Andriivka."

Background:

  • The DeepState analytical project estimates that in January 2025, Russian troops occupied 325 square km of Ukrainian territory, the lowest figure since August 2024.
  • In Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the Russian assault group that broke into the territory of one of the city's businesses and took up residence in the buildings.
  • Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, said that the Russians, who have superior forces and resources, are actively conducting offensive operations near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, and want to capture nearby villages to encircle Pokrovsk partially.
  • Fierce fighting continues in Toretsk. The Russians are using scorched earth tactics to destroy the city's infrastructure and the positions of the Ukrainian military.

