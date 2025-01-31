Ukrainian troops take out Russian assault group at business premises in Toretsk – video
Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian assault group in Toretsk that broke into the territory of one of the city's businesses and stayed in the building.
Source: 100th Mechanised Brigade; Khortytskyi Viter, official Telegram channel of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Quote: "A group of occupiers broke into the territory of one of the businesses in Toretsk and set up camp in the buildings.
An armoured group consisting of a tank crew, an M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) crew and a mopping-up group of fighters from the Rapid Operational Response Unit of the National Police of Ukraine (assisted by a Senator MRAP armoured vehicle) had to deal with the Russian invaders.
Together, the task was completed quickly and efficiently. The group of occupants was taken out."
Support UP or become our patron!