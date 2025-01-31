All Sections
Ukrainian troops take out Russian assault group at business premises in Toretsk – video

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 31 January 2025, 18:57
Ukrainian troops take out Russian assault group at business premises in Toretsk – video
Toretsk. Screenshot: DeepstateMap as of 31 January 2025

Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian assault group in Toretsk that broke into the territory of one of the city's businesses and stayed in the building.

Source: 100th Mechanised Brigade; Khortytskyi Viter, official Telegram channel of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group

Quote: "A group of occupiers broke into the territory of one of the businesses in Toretsk and set up camp in the buildings.

An armoured group consisting of a tank crew, an M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV)  crew and a mopping-up group of fighters from the Rapid Operational Response Unit of the National Police of Ukraine (assisted by a Senator MRAP armoured vehicle) had to deal with the Russian invaders.

Together, the task was completed quickly and efficiently. The group of occupants was taken out."

