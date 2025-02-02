All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia uses new tactics to counter Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea – ISW

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 2 February 2025, 04:45
Russia uses new tactics to counter Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea – ISW
Orion UAV. Photo: Krondstat Company

The Russian Black Sea Fleet used a missile drone to destroy a Ukrainian naval drone. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest that this may indicate the development of new methods to combat Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea.

Source: ISW

Quote: "The Russian Ministry of Defence reported on 1 February that Russia's Black Sea Fleet (BSF) used a drone to destroy a Ukrainian naval drone in the Black Sea. Russian milbloggers claimed that the Russian BSF launched a Kronshtadt Orion missile-capable drone from an unspecified naval asset and that this strike may be the first documented case of Russian forces leveraging a naval asset to deploy drones capable of destroying Ukrainian naval drones."

Advertisement:

Details: ISW analysts report that this incident highlights a new approach by the Russian military to counter Ukrainian naval drones, which have demonstrated high effectiveness in the Black Sea.

The report also indicates that Russian milbloggers are calling on the Russian authorities to increase the production of weapons similar to the X-UAV (TKB-1030) missiles to effectively counter Ukrainian naval drones.

Quote: "Ukrainian forces have demonstrated their ability to down Russian Mi-8 helicopters operating over the Black Sea using missiles launched from Magura V5 naval strike drones, and the 1 February BSF strike suggests that Russian forces have developed a new method to try to offset this Ukrainian naval drone adaptation."

Advertisement:

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 1 February:

  • Russian forces conducted a large-scale series of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine on the night of 31 January to 1 February.
  • A recent Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian naval drone suggests that Russian forces have developed a new method to offset Ukrainian capabilities in the Black Sea.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove.

Support UP or become our patron!

ISWRusso-Ukrainian warwardrones
Advertisement:
Russian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv resulted in large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
Zelenskyy on NATO membership: Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus to the alliance
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's exclusion from talks to end war would be "very dangerous"
Ukrainian Air Force provides evidence of Russian attack on nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast
Russian attack on nursing home in Sudza: four people killed, four others in serious condition
Foreign Ministry condemns Meduza ad featuring Ukrainians
All News
ISW
ISW: Russian forces continue their "creeping advances" to please Putin
Kremlin signals efforts to sway Trump towards accepting Putin's demands – ISW
Putin is creating conditions to violate any future peace agreements with Ukraine – ISW
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Russian drone attacks on Slobidskyi district in Kharkiv resulted in large-scale fire at civilian firm – photos
09:48
Ukrainian forces destroy 40 drones launched by Russia overnight, 13 go off radar
09:21
Total of 110 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians occur on battlefield, 40 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:55
Zelenskyy on NATO membership: Ukraine's 800,000-strong army would be a bonus to the alliance
08:37
Hungary to agree to new EU sanctions against Russia after consultations with Trump
08:15
Attack on Poltava: death toll rises to 12, including 2 children
07:25
Russians lose 1,320 soldiers over past day – General Staff
04:45
Russia uses new tactics to counter Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea – ISW
03:57
DeepState says Russians won't stop assaults on Pokrovsk front even for one day
02:54
Zelenskyy says Ukraine's exclusion from talks to end war would be "very dangerous"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: