Only Zelenskyy speaks of peace, Putin speaks of war, Spanish foreign minister says

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 2 February 2025, 14:17
José Manuel Albares. Stock photo: Albares on Twitter (X)

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has said Europe is ready to support a just peace in Ukraine, but Russia does not want peace at the moment.

Source: José Manuel Albares in an interview with Spanish news outlet El Diario, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked about the possibility of a peaceful settlement with the involvement of the United States but Europe excluded from the process, Albares said he would not want to "invent political fiction".

"Sadly, there is no peace in sight at the moment because one of the two sides, Russia, does not want peace. Who is talking about peace? Who presented the peace plans? It has always been the Ukrainian side, President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy," the Spanish foreign minister said.

He stressed that Europeans would support any plan for a just peace.

"However, when I hear the Russian president speak, he always talks about war, about not giving up on war, about winning the war. But, in any case, when peace is achieved, Spain and the Europeans are very clear about the conditions under which it must be achieved: we cannot decide anything about Ukraine, which is a sovereign state with a democratically elected president, without them setting the parameters," Albares said.

He added that since it is a matter of European security, Europe's voice should also be represented in potential peace talks.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that excluding Ukraine from the US-Russia talks on the war in Ukraine would be "very dangerous" and asked for further discussions between Kyiv and Washington to develop a ceasefire plan.
  • He also believes that meeting US President Donald Trump should come first before determining how to engage with the Russians.

