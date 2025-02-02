Zelenskyy says Ukraine's exclusion from talks to end war would be "very dangerous"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it would be "very dangerous" to exclude Kyiv from the talks between the US and Russia on the war in Ukraine. He said the US, Ukraine, Russia and EU representatives should all be at the negotiating table.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the Associated Press

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Russia is not interested in negotiating to end the war or making concessions that the Kremlin views as a defeat, especially given its military superiority on the battlefield.

Advertisement:

The president suggested that US President Donald Trump could force Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table by threatening sanctions targeting Russia's energy and banking system, as well as continuing to support the Ukrainian military.

Quote: "I think these are the closest and most important steps."

Details: Zelenskyy's statement came after Trump said that his administration was in "very serious" talks with Moscow about a possible end to the war.

Advertisement:

Quote: "They may have their own relations, but talking about Ukraine without us – it is dangerous for everyone."

Details: Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian side is in contact with the Trump administration, but these talks are currently being held at a general level. He expressed hope that personal meetings would be held in the near future to discuss the agreements in detail.

Zelenskyy said, "We need to work more on this."

Zelensky recalled that during a phone call with Trump during the latter’s election campaign, they agreed to discuss the necessary steps to end the war after Trump's victory.

Quote: "I believe that, first and foremost, we (must) hold a meeting with him, and that is important. And that is, by the way, something that everyone in Europe wants."

Details: Zelenskyy said this referring to a "common vision of a quick end to the war".

Following the talks with Trump, the Ukrainian president said it would be necessary to move on to the format of negotiations with Russia. He believes that the United States, Ukraine and Russia, and preferably the European Union, should be at the negotiating table.

Quote: "And, to be honest, a European Union voice should also be there. I think it would be fair, effective. But how will it turn out? I don’t know."

Details: He warned against a situation where Putin gains "control" of the war, alluding to repeated threats of escalation from the Kremlin during the Joe Biden administration.

Background:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that reaching an agreement to end hostilities in Ukraine would require concessions from both Moscow and Kyiv and suggested that Ukraine would have to give up its goal of regaining all the territory seized by Russia over the past decade.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's statements about the illegitimacy of the Ukrainian government and any possible future peace deal could become a tool to justify breaking any agreements with Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that any security guarantees for Ukraine must include the participation of the United States to be effective.

On 24 January, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced his desire to meet with US President Donald Trump to "discuss issues of interest to Moscow and Washington".

Support UP or become our patron!