Russian attack on bus in Kherson injures five, including two children

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 February 2025, 16:42
Russian attack on bus in Kherson injures five, including two children
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops attacked a public transport bus in Kherson with a UAV, injuring five people, including two children.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians attacked a public transport bus in Kherson with a UAV. It is reported about five people injured, including two children.

A 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and three women, aged 38, 52 and 54, were diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusions.

All the injured were taken to medical facilities. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance."

