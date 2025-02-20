All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to spend over US$1 billion on First-Person View drones this year

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 20 February 2025, 13:25
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence plans to purchase First-Person View drones for more than UAH 44 billion (about US$1.05 billion) in 2025.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: "Achieving technological superiority over the enemy remains a key priority for 2025," said Hlib Kanievskyi, director of the Procurement Policy Department at the Ministry of Defence. "While last year's main financial resources were directed towards acquiring long-range deep-strike systems, this year, over UAH 44 billion is allocated for FPV drones, including fibre-optic models."

At a meeting with representatives of the Tech Forces in UA, an association of leading manufacturers of innovative weapons for Ukrainian defenders, discussions focused on simplifying bureaucratic procedures and scaling up drone production. A key issue was accelerating the delivery of drones from manufacturers to military units.

The attendees also discussed broadening the pool of suppliers to accelerate the integration of new technologies into the military.

The Ministry of Defence emphasises that regular dialogue with manufacturers is key to the development of domestic technologies and the improvement of logistics.

