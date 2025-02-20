Ukraine's Customs Service explains data on Ukrainian steel exports to Russia in 2024

The Customs Service has explained the data on Ukrainian steel exports to Russia worth US$21.04 million in 2024 despite the official ban.

Source: Customs' response to the Ekonomichna Pravda's request

Quote: "The statistics for 2024 reflect information on steel exports to the Russian Federation due to the fact that in 2024, one of the domestic steel companies issued additional declarations for goods that were released outside the customs territory of Ukraine before 24 February 2022 and before the ban on exports to the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Details: The Customs Service explained that these are transactions that took place earlier, and the paperwork was completed in 2024.

It is noted that a significant share of Ukrainian exports includes the transportation of large volumes of raw materials, so in order to simplify procedures and speed up customs clearance, the legislation provides for the use of supplementary declarations to periodic customs declarations.

"A periodic customs declaration allows companies to declare regular deliveries of goods in a simplified form and, upon completion of the delivery, provide detailed information in an additional customs declaration," the State Customs Service explained.

Background: Data from the State Customs Service revealed that in 2024, Ukraine supplied metal products to Russia worth a total of US$21.04 million, despite the official ban.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!