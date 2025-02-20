All Sections
Gucci registers trademark in Russia

Alyona KyrychenkoThursday, 20 February 2025, 20:02
Gucci. Photo: Getty Images

Italian brand Gucci has officially registered its trademark with Rospatent, the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property.

Source: Liga.net, citing Russian media

Details: The application was submitted on 2 June 2023, with the official registration date set for 18 February 2025. Guccio Gucci, registered in Florence, has secured trademark rights in Russia until 2033.

The brand will be able to sell bags, dresses, women's and children's clothing, underwear, swimwear, footwear and headwear. It will also have the right to offer sports goods, including skis and surfboards, soft toys, jewellery, tableware and kitchenware.

Additionally, the registered trademark grants the company the right to engage in advertising activities, create culinary sculptures and open food service establishments.

Background: In March 2022, boutiques of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent began shutting down operations in Russia.

