Trump says call with Xi has made progress on key issues, including war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday 19 September to discuss trade and the war in Ukraine, among other things.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president wrote that he had "completed a very productive call" with Xi.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal."

Details: Trump also agreed with Xi to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea and to arrange reciprocal visits: Trump will travel to China in 2026, while Xi will come to the US "at an appropriate time".

This was the first conversation between the leaders of the US and China since June, held amid announced agreements on the future of the social media platform TikTok and trade negotiations.

Background:

On 16 September, Trump again postponed the implementation of a law requiring TikTok to be blocked or sold to an American owner.

China and the US remain in a trade confrontation over restrictions affecting key industries such as semiconductors and rare earths.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!