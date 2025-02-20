Ukraine's economy fully mobilised for war production, PM tells Trump's envoy

Ukraine has been expanding its defence production and every hryvnia of Ukrainian taxpayers goes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting with US special envoy Keith Kellogg

Quote: "The economy is fully mobilised for war production. The government is ready to work together with the US administration to achieve pragmatic and mutually beneficial results for our countries."

Advertisement:

Background: The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) has approved the government’s Priority Action Plan for 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!