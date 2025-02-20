All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's economy fully mobilised for war production, PM tells Trump's envoy

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 20 February 2025, 21:19
Ukraine's economy fully mobilised for war production, PM tells Trump's envoy
Denys Shmyhal and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Ukraine has been expanding its defence production and every hryvnia of Ukrainian taxpayers goes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting with US special envoy Keith Kellogg

Quote: "The economy is fully mobilised for war production. The government is ready to work together with the US administration to achieve pragmatic and mutually beneficial results for our countries." 

Advertisement:

Background: The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) has approved the government’s Priority Action Plan for 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Shmyhalекономіка
Advertisement:
US presents Ukraine with revised "mineral deal" addressing some of Kyiv's concerns, reports Axios
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
Zelenskyy says he had "good discussion" with Trump's envoy: mineral deal discussed
A handy guide for Donald Trump: what the polls really tell us about Zelenskyy's approval ratings
US opposes calling Russia aggressor in G7 statement marking 3rd year of full-scale war in Ukraine, FT says
All News
Shmyhal
Ukrainian PM highlights major opportunities for cooperation with EU on uranium, lithium, and titanium
Ukraine's army should be EU's military backbone, says Ukrainian PM
Ukraine and European Investment Bank sign €116.5 million deal to restore energy and infrastructure
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Macron: Zelenskyy was elected in free elections, unlike Putin
22:46
Several European leaders plan to visit Ukraine on 24 February
22:18
US presents Ukraine with revised "mineral deal" addressing some of Kyiv's concerns, reports Axios
22:11
Explosions heard in Kyiv as threat of Russian strike drones reported
21:56
Russian troops attempt to destroy Ukrainian logistics in Kursk Oblast, reports DeepState
21:50
Whatever foreign politicians say, the front line should always have the last word, says Azov Brigade commander
21:47
Man killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
21:19
Ukraine's economy fully mobilised for war production, PM tells Trump's envoy
21:08
Trump administration demands more appreciation from Ukraine, frustrated by "insults"
20:43
Brazilian president accuses Trump of seeking to be "emperor of the world"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: