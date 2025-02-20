Ukraine's economy fully mobilised for war production, PM tells Trump's envoy
Thursday, 20 February 2025, 21:19
Ukraine has been expanding its defence production and every hryvnia of Ukrainian taxpayers goes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting with US special envoy Keith Kellogg
Quote: "The economy is fully mobilised for war production. The government is ready to work together with the US administration to achieve pragmatic and mutually beneficial results for our countries."
Background: The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) has approved the government’s Priority Action Plan for 2025.
