Bulgarian Parliament opposes deployment of troops in Ukraine

The Bulgarian National Assembly on Friday, 21 February, voted in favour of a declaration that significantly limits the grounds for the potential deployment of Bulgarian troops in Ukraine.

Details: The declaration adopted by the Bulgarian deputies calls for the establishment of a lasting and just peace in Ukraine through negotiations involving all directly affected parties, including Bulgaria.

The document also expresses the Bulgarian National Assembly's position on Bulgarian troops' non-participation in the hostilities in Ukraine.

It notes that the Bulgarian Armed Forces cannot participate in military operations in Ukraine outside the country's NATO alliance commitments and other international commitments within the EU, UN and OSCE.

MPs of the ruling majority said the declaration's purpose was primarily to reassure the Bulgarian public amid discussions in the West about a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Background:

The UK newspaper The Times reported that the UK is considering sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine to carry out an air patrol mission.

The UK said that such a move could help avoid the deployment of large numbers of troops on Ukrainian territory.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would find it unacceptable if NATO member states deployed troops in Ukraine after an agreement on the settlement of the war is reached.

