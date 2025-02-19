The UK is considering sending Typhoon fighter aircraft to Ukraine to carry out an air patrol mission.

Source: The Times, European Pravda

Details: The publication writes that UK ministers discussed ways to provide security guarantees for Ukraine without the need to deploy large numbers of troops on its territory.

One of the sources noted that an air patrol mission would make sense, although it would require a significant number of planes, as well as air defence systems to protect the fighter jets.

The publication states that theoretically, dozens of Typhoons could be on alert to repel any Russian attacks, whilst a small peacekeeping force from the UK and other European countries would provide protection on the ground.

The Times suggests that such a UK-led mission could be modelled on NATO missions that are already being conducted in the Baltic states.

A source in the UK's Royal Air Force said that such a mission is more likely than the creation of a no-fly zone.

Discussions are at an early stage, but the source said: "We are ready to do whatever they tell us to do."

Background:

The Guardian, citing the UK's estimates, said that a relatively small contingent of "a few tens of thousands" of troops or even fewer would be needed to ensure a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Previously, The Washington Post unofficially learned that Europe is ready to potentially deploy up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, of which about a third are ready to be sent by France.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni doubts the expediency of sending European troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would find it unacceptable if NATO member states deployed troops in Ukraine after an agreement on the settlement of the war is reached.

