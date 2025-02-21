Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring people – photo

The Russian army has injured three people in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two women and a man were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Huliaipole. The Russians hit the frontline town with guided aerial bombs".

Advertisement:

Aftermath of the attack Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov said that the people were taken to hospital. At least 13 houses were destroyed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!