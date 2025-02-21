Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring people – photo
Friday, 21 February 2025, 19:34
The Russian army has injured three people in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Two women and a man were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Huliaipole. The Russians hit the frontline town with guided aerial bombs".
Details: Fedorov said that the people were taken to hospital. At least 13 houses were destroyed.
