Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring people – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 21 February 2025, 19:34
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russian army has injured three people in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Two women and a man were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Huliaipole. The Russians hit the frontline town with guided aerial bombs".

Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov said that the people were taken to hospital. At least 13 houses were destroyed.

