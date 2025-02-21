All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Putin orders preparations for Western companies to return to Russia – FT

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 21 February 2025, 19:38
Putin orders preparations for Western companies to return to Russia – FT
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has ordered his Cabinet of Ministers to prepare for the return of Western companies to the Russian market.

Source: The Financial Times

Details: The Kremlin leader said that he wants Russian companies to have "certain advantages" over "those that return to our market" in retaliation for Western sanctions.

Advertisement:

The newspaper notes that these comments are the first sign of Russia's willingness to welcome Western companies after Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago caused businesses to flee the country.

Since then, 472 foreign companies have left the Russian market, while another 1,360 have reduced their presence in the country, according to KSE.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's National Welfare Fund, which helped organise the talks between Russia and the US, claims that US companies have lost US$324 billion due to the exodus.

The KSE Institute claims that US companies had only US$52 billion in assets in Russia, while the US companies that left generated only US$36 billion in revenue between 2021 and 2023.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said detailed discussions are unlikely until Western countries lift sanctions.

Background: Russia expects a number of US companies to resume operations in its market in the second quarter of 2025. This was stated by the head of the National Welfare Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, after meetings with US representatives.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinRussiabusiness
Advertisement:
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
Survey shows 65% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, but even more trust former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi
Putin orders preparations for Western companies to return to Russia – FT
Military prosecutor's car blown up in Odesa: suspect detained – video, photo
Trump says Zelenskyy is not "very important" in peace talks
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump – photo
All News
Putin
Europe fears US refusal to support "tribunal for Putin", The Telegraph reports
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump – photo
German chancellor candidate Merz compares Trump's statements on Ukraine to what Putin has been saying for years
RECENT NEWS
22:58
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US teams work on draft agreement
22:54
UK PM to avoid mentioning Trump's controversial comments on Ukraine during meeting with US president – The Guardian
22:40
Russian troops attack infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast
22:12
"A very good start": EU ambassador on plans to deploy 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine
21:34
Hungarian foreign minister reveals how Hungary helped supply gas to Transnistria at Russia's request
21:19
Europe fears US will refuse to support "tribunal for Putin", The Telegraph reports
21:08
Rearmament without the US: three mechanisms to secure additional defense funding for Europe
20:49
Polish minister brings Shahed drone downed in Ukraine to US – video
20:35
EU begins discussions on 17th sanctions package against Russia
20:16
European defence ministers to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine, Bloomberg reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: