Survey shows majority of Norwegians support increasing aid to Ukraine

The number of Norwegian citizens who are afraid of war has increased since last summer, with more than 35% of them now.

Source: A survey conducted by Omnibus at the request of the Norwegian Armed Forces, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new survey shows that 35.1% of Norwegians are afraid of war, up from 30.5% in the summer of 2024.

Women (44.6% vs. 25.7% among men) and young people aged 18-29 (almost 40%) are most afraid of war among those surveyed in Norway.

Compared to the previous survey, the fear of war has increased in all parts of Norway except for the northern regions. On the contrary, the number of those who fear war has fallen from 43.2% to 36.5%.

The people in charge of the survey note that as Norwegians' fear of war grows, so does their support for Ukraine.

In total, 55.8% of respondents want to provide much more or slightly more aid than Norway currently provides. The current level of support is satisfactory for 23%, and only 4.2% want to stop any support.

Background: This month, the Norwegian Intelligence Service warned that it expects Russian sabotage in 2025.

